A man wanted to thrust a 14-year-old girl into the restroom of a station in Debrecen

The 62-year-old man grabbed the young victim near a train station and tried to drag her into a restroom. The Hajdú-Bihar police have completed their investigation into the case.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters investigated a resident of Hajdúhadháza on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of sexual violence against a person under the age of 18.

According to the data of the procedure, the principal of a primary school reported to the police on February 3, 2021, around 1 pm that one of their students had been attacked in Debrecen, at the Csapókert railway station. According to the 14-year-old girl, an older man grabbed her arm on the platform and wanted to drag her into a restroom, meanwhile nailing obscene, sexually motivated sentences in her direction. The young woman then bit her attacker’s hand, freeing herself from his grip and started to run. When she returned to her school, she immediately told her teachers what had happened. The brave girl gave the police a detailed and accurate description of the perpetrator, the police soon learned that the man had boarded a train in the direction of Hajdúhadház. The patrols in Debrecen immediately informed their colleagues in Hajdúhadháza, who were thus already waiting for the alleged perpetrator at the station, where he was caught and then taken to the headquarters.

Following the interrogation of the suspect, the investigators took him into criminal custody and then made a motion to arrest him, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on 5 February 2021.

The police took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu