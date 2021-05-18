Tamarin Pairing Underway

As we have previously reported, our collection has seen dynamic growth thanks to both the spring baby-boom and animal transfers. Besides a wide range of species we have never kept before, we have also welcomed potential mates for a number of well-known residents, including our red-handed tamarins. Transferred from Zoo Brno (the Czech Republic) under the European Studbook Program (EAZA – the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria ESB), the young female was readily accepted by father and son Gordius and Midas after a post-arrival quarantine and gradual introduction period. She is estimated to reach maturity at around the age of two, so we hope to welcome offspring once again in the foreseeable future.
A species within the subfamily Callitrichinae, red-handed or golden-handed tamarins (Saguinus midas) are native to forests in the northern parts of South America. In the wild, they tend to live in groups of 4 to 15, with a dominant female mating with all males. In contrast to most of their fur, either dark of black, their hands and feet are gold or orange – hence their common and scientific names, the latter of which refers to King Midas, the ancient Greek mythological figure with a golden touch. Although their wild population is currently stable, red-handed tamarins are included in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species due to deforestation in their habitats and illegal trade.
Like a number of other residents, our female red-handed tamarin is yet to be adopted. If you want to make them really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent. Further info at:
www.zoodebrecen/support
