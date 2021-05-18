Tamarin Pairing Underway

A species within the subfamily Callitrichinae, red-handed or golden-handed tamarins (Saguinus midas) are native to forests in the northern parts of South America. In the wild, they tend to live in groups of 4 to 15, with a dominant female mating with all males. In contrast to most of their fur, either dark of black, their hands and feet are gold or orange – hence their common and scientific names, the latter of which refers to King Midas, the ancient Greek mythological figure with a golden touch. Although their wild population is currently stable, red-handed tamarins are included in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species due to deforestation in their habitats and illegal trade.