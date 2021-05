Tamarin Pairing Underway

As we have previously reported, our collection has seen dynamic growth thanks to both the spring baby-boom and animal transfers. Besides a wide range of species we have never kept before, we have also welcomed potential mates for a number of well-known residents, including our red-handed tamarins. Transferred from Zoo Brno (the Czech Republic) under the European Studbook Program ( EAZA – the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria ESB), the young female was readily accepted by father and son Gordius and Midas after a post-arrival quarantine and gradual introduction period. She is estimated to reach maturity at around the age of two, so we hope to welcome offspring once again in the foreseeable future.