Debrecen police conduct checks near nightclubs

As part of the Delta Program, Debrecen police carried out another round of inspections on Saturday evening. In the coordinated operation held on April 26, a total of 28 officers participated: nearly 100 vehicles were checked, and around 300 individuals were identified.

In one case, it was determined that a vehicle had been deregistered from traffic, so officers removed its license plates on-site and filed a misdemeanor report against the driver. Additionally, two other drivers were fined a total of 72,800 forints on the spot.

Investigators found 5.6 grams of a substance suspected to be drugs during a clothing search of one man. In another case, the security staff of a nightclub alerted police about a young man in possession of 3 grams of plant residue and 2 grams of white powder. Both individuals were taken to the Debrecen Police Department and interrogated as suspects for drug possession.

 

