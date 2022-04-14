“Fake police officer” liable for extortion and forgery

According to a well-founded suspicion, the 51-year-old man fined an employee of a tobacco shop for irregular use of the mask. Police in Debrecen have completed their investigation.

A report was received by the police on January 18, 2022, around 12 noon, that the seller of one of the tobacco shops in Debrecen was presumably fined by a pseudo-police officer. Patrols and detectives immediately began searching for the man, conducting data collection and witness searches, which resulted in a local resident coming into their sight. The 51-year-old man was produced and accounted for on January 26, 2022, in connection with what had happened in the tobacco shop.

According to the investigation, the fake police officer went into the store, showed the seller his ID for a moment, and then informed him that he would be fined for using the mask illegally. He outlined the options, of which the seller opted for a HUF 5,000 on-site fine. The suspect tried to confirm his authenticity with a phone call, so he pretended to consult with a colleague about the violation. The employee then handed him the money.

The police ID card, as well as the excellent acting performance, proved to be little, and the victim called the 112 emergency after a short hesitation.

At his interrogation, the man made a detailed confession to the investigators, who were subsequently detained in criminal custody and made a motion to arrest him, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on January 27, 2022. During a search at his home, three fake police IDs were found and seized. The proceedings also revealed that the fake ID cards for the man had been made by a local woman, so she was interrogated for three ordinary forgeries.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters investigated the 51-year-old man on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of extortion and three counts of forgery of public documents. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters draws the attention of the population to the fact that the police officer is certified by his uniform, service badge, and service card with a photograph. Our civilian colleagues, including detectives, are only certified on the ID card and badge. At the top of the service badge is the inscription “POLICE”, while at the bottom there is a five-digit, unique identification number, and between the two there is a red-white-green field with a sword scale.

If you suspect a person, report 112 to the toll-free emergency number!

police.hu