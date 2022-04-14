Dozens of companies in Debrecen employed undeclared workers

The National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) regularly publishes on its website the names, registered offices, addresses, and tax numbers – the tax identification number for natural persons – of whom the final and the enforceable administrative or judicial decision has established that their employment has not been declared. NAV will also publish the date of the decision finding an infringement and the date on which it became enforceable. NAV deletes the data of published taxpayers after two years.

The list of taxpayers who employ undeclared employees can be seen on the internet, including several employers in Hajdú-Bihar county and Debrecen: undeclared workers.

debreceninap.hu