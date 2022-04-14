Chris Rock’s younger brother challenged Will Smith

Chris Rock’s brother wants to protect the family’s honor, so he challenged Will Smith to a boxing match.

Until Chris Rock made a big deal out of the fact that Will Smith hit him at the Oscars, his brother’s temper would still be hot and he would love to fight the world star that was recently banned from the Oscars.

The younger brother Rock recently signed an agreement to take part in a celebrity boxing battle on June 11, where he will face the Hollywood superstar, Blikk writes. According to Kenny, the most suitable opponent for this would be Will Smith, who humiliated his brother at the 94th Oscar.

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Kenny, thinks he could defeat Will Smith, who hasn’t responded to Rock’s younger brother yet.

debreceninap.hu