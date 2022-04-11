Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years

A decision has been made about Will Smith: he has been banned from the Oscars.

Actor Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscar awards and other film academy events for the next ten years after acting unqualified at the March Oscar gala, the hvg writes, according to a BBC article.

As is well known, Will Smith hit Chris Rock, who made a joke about his wife’s baldness, at a live broadcast at the 94th Oscar. After Smith took over the Oscar for Best Male Actor for his portrayal of King Richard, he apologized for his behavior and the next day apologized to an actor who had such a good head that he didn’t report him even though others would have done it in his place. He later resigned from the American Film Academy.

The academy has announced that disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against Will Smith, and yesterday they have been banned from the events for 10 years.

