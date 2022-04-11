An 11-year-old thief was arrested by the police in Debrecen

The comprehensive data collection and meticulous work of the Debrecen investigators yielded results in several cases, the police informed. Among other things, the perpetrator of the burglary in the early days of January 2022, a stranger harming a landlord, and four young people who entered the apartments uninvited were identified and interrogated.

On April 7, 2022, investigators interrogated a child in the presence of his legal representative due to a well-founded suspicion of theft.

the 11-year-old boy from Hajdúsámson stole tools and other valuables from the basement of a building on Hajdúsámson main square in the first days of January 2022. And a month later, he took various tools from a farm building. He admitted to committing the crime.

Investigators also interrogated the man as a suspect, who no longer had the right to enter the apartment he had previously lived in as a tenant, so he called a locksmith. The master carried out the work on the basis of the sublease presented and opened the door. The former resident was suspected to have taken with him not only his own belongings but also some of the landlord’s belongings. The 20-year-old foreigner is prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of theft.

On the morning of April 7, 2022, an announcement was received that uninvited visitors had visited the two apartments of a condominium in Debrecen, entered through the open door, and took what they found. Applicants reported a lack of their laptops, briefcases, and smaller valuables. Officers arriving at the scene quickly checked the area and were soon tracked down by the perpetrators. Those unfamiliar at the time tried to pay with a credit card in a stolen bag at a nearby store. Due to the location and identity of the routine police, the alleged perpetrators were apprehended a few hours later. The 19-year-old boy and his three juvenile companions testified. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against them for a well-founded suspicion of fraud and theft using an information system.

