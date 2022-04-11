Applicants are waiting for the garbage collection in Böszörmény

Garbage collection will be organized on April 22, Earth Day in Hajdúböszüörmény with the help of the Mayor’s Office of the City Management Institute.

The aim is to clean the roads of Hajdúböszörmény from illegally dumped waste. The organizers provide the necessary equipment for collecting rubbish (garbage bags, gloves). Applicants are kindly requested to appear wearing comfortable, durable shoes.

We also ask that you indicate your intention to attend the event in writing by 4 pm on April 20, 2022, at barsony.zsuzsanna@hajduboszormeny.hu. This is important so that they can assess the number of tools needed. Organizers are also looking for teams, smaller communities, or even kindergarten groups, school classes.

debreceninap.hu