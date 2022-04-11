The career orientation roadshow in Debrecen ended

The police roadshow was held on April 7, 2022, at the EURO Baptist Bilingual High School and Technical School in Debrecen. The Police Education and Training Center, in cooperation with the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, organized self-defense, action tactics, weapons technology, police dog, and equestrian demonstration for the visitors of the event in addition to various crime and accident prevention programs. During the career orientation open day, those interested could get an insight into the work of the police officers, as well as inspect the service vehicles.

At the event, students from educational institutions compared their skills and professional knowledge at several locations – law enforcement obstacle course, car simulator, cycling skill competition, traffic test, criminal technical competition, law enforcement quiz, and virtual laser shooting.

The team of the György Rákóczi High School, Technical School, and College in Derecskei proved to be the best, the team of the Antal Budai Nagy Technical School and the Secondary School of the Mátészalka SZC finished second, while the team of the György Bessenyei Technical School of the Berettyóújfalu took the third place.

police.hu