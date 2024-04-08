The police arrested the man who harassed a 12-year-old girl in Hajdúszoboszló

On April 1, the 31-year-old man approached a little girl walking home on a street in Hajdúszoboszló in the afternoon. The child didn’t want to talk to him, and she made it clear, but the man didn’t understand the nice word.

He started to follow and then tried to catch her. The girl pushed the violent man away from her and ran away. She told her parents what happened, who immediately informed the police about the man.

Minutes later, the local patrolmen arrested the 31-year-old man, who after his production was questioned at the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters as a suspect for sexual coercion. He was detained and the court ordered his arrest.

(police.hu)