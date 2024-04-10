EUSA delegation in Debrecen: all competition venues are suitable

The members of the technical delegation of EUSA visited the city of Debrecen on Monday to learn about the preparations for the competition at the venue of the summer European University Games. The specialists made sure that the preparation of the facilities proceeded at the best possible pace.

On behalf of the European University Sports Association (EUSA), the Hungarian University Sports Federation (MEFS) organizes the European University Games (EUG) together with the University of Debrecen, the University of Miskolc, the National Event Organizing Agency (NRÜ) and the cities of Debrecen and Miskolc on July 12 -24. between.

In just over three months, the balls will be bouncing in the sports facilities visited by the EUSA delegates on Monday.

Marcin Fidala toured table tennis, Marco Trespidi beach handball, and Paivi Mitrunen toured handball competition venues (among others DESOK, the DEAC beach hand court, the Oláh Gábor Street Sports Hall and the Kossuth Gymnasium) with the local sports officials.

Members of the EUSA delegation were also consulted by Kata Varga, the project manager of the organizing committee in Debrecen.

The visit of experts from the European University Sports Association was necessary because they could not participate in the last big EUSA visit, and there was also a change of location, which justified their visit. Overall, the locations met EUSA’s expectations and regulations, only minor repairs and additions are needed, which we can do in time

– emphasized the specialist.

The multi-sport event can be seen as a kind of “mini Olympics”, as more than 5,000 participants from 400 universities in 40 countries are expected to compete in a total of 17 sports in the two cities.

Those wishing to join as volunteers can still register for the games on the EUG2024 official website.

(unideb.hu)