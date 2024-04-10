The newest private museum of Budapest is a huge success

Huge interest surrounds the newest private museum of Budapest, “the Collector’s House” (in Hungarian: A Gyűjtő Háza), whose exclusive guided tours have been sold out since its opening six months ago. At the same time, small groups of visitors can enter the Kőrössy Villa, which is located in the Városliget Fasor. So far a thousand people have had the opportunity to visit the museum. Guided tours in English are also available from June. Guests can view the interiors of the magnificent Art Nouveau home of the former wealthy architect and the unique Zsolnay collection inside.

All places for guided tours are fully booked until May, but summer dates can already be reserved for the Villa, which was once the luxurious home of the family of the architect Albert Kálmán Kőrössy. The designer condensed the best of his knowledge into this building. It is a real art nouveau jewel in the capital, which regained its original splendor a few years ago. In the Autumn of 2023, the building opened its doors to the public as an exclusive private museum named “The Collector’s House” (in Hungarian: Gyűjtő Háza). The Villa can only be visited with a guided tour, which can accommodate 15 people at the same time.

Visitors can admire the former rooms of the Kőrössy family, as well as one of the most important collections of Zsolnay porcelain in the world – 570 pieces of the 1,000-piece collection can be viewed – and gain an insight into the art collecting world of András Szabó, his motivation, and the secrets of creating the collection. „We offer a complex experience to our guests: we guide them to the end of the 19th century through masterpieces of architecture, applied arts and fine arts. We present the life story of Albert Kálmán Kőrössy, the fate of the art nouveau Villa, but “The Collector’s House” is also a tribute to the Zsolnay heritage. We tell the unique success story of the Zsolnay family and factory from the second half of the 1870s to the end of the 1920s,” said Magdolna Költő, president of the ResoArt Foundation.

„From June, we will also provide guided tours in English so that both visitors and foreigners living here can enjoy this experience,” added Dr Krisztina Csalló, curator of the exhibition.

The Villa is expected to welcome visitors until the middle of July, after which guided tours will continue from September.