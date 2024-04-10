Rita Ora will also perform at the Campus Festival

The first international names of this year’s Campus Festival were announced in February: it was then revealed that Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Solveig, Mando Diao, Danko Jones, Gayle and Trinidadian reggae-dancehall singer Queen Omega will be coming to Debrecen. Starting today, this list will be crowned by Rita Ora, the pop star from Kosovo will be the main performer of the closing day of the Campus so that festival-goers can prepare for such hits as ‘Body On Me’, ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ or 372 on the Main Stage. ‘Anywhere’ with a million views, or ‘Let You Love Me’ which exceeded 550 million views.

The pop diva, who is constantly coming up with hits, was able to write a joint song with Avicii. Still, the names of Liam Payne, Chris Brown and Tiësto and Robin Schulz, who performed with great success at Campus in recent years, can also be found among her most popular songs. We have already seen him as a mentor in the British Voice and the X-Faktor, and it has now become clear that he can also stand his ground as an actor.

As for the domestic performance, the best of Hungarian performers will be present at the Big Forrest this year as well. Azahriah, Majka, Tankcsapda, ByeAlex és a Slepp, Rúzsa Magdi are just a few names from hundreds of programs.

Between July 24 and July 28, 2024, the Campus Festival is coming again, one of the largest summer light music and cultural events in our country, and as usual – a festival full of experiences can be expected in Debrecen in 2024 as well. It is enough to mention the University European Games jointly organized by the University of Debrecen and the University of Miskolc, the closing ceremony of which will take place on the opening day of the Campus Festival, in the festival area. This coincidence adds color to this year’s festival with elements never seen before, the organizers will report on the exact details later. And if it’s a university: the points limits for higher education will also be made public on July 24, so the central location of the national Pont Ott Party will also be the Campus Festival in Debrecen.