The man who blinded his ex-girlfriend was legally sentenced to 24 years in prison

On Wednesday, the Debrecen Court sentenced the man who blinded his ex-girlfriend to 24 years in prison for the crime of life-threatening bodily harm and the crime of violation of personal freedom committed by tormenting the victim, thereby changing and increasing the 20-year prison sentence imposed by the Nyíregyházi Court of First Instance on Wednesday – the press spokesperson of the district court informed MTI.

Ildikó Fórizs wrote in her statement that the court upheld the first-instance verdict in other respects, and the accused cannot be released on parole.

According to the facts, the man visited the victim on the day of the crime intending to reconcile, but they fell out. The defendant dragged the woman by the neck to the field about thirty meters from her apartment, pushed her to the ground, and while holding her neck with one hand, he tore out her eyeballs with the other.

The victim lost consciousness and, after regaining consciousness, managed to stand up and return to the vicinity of the house, shouting for help. A relative found her, upon whose appearance the defendant fled the scene, they wrote.

The woman was hospitalized and operated on, but her vision could no longer be saved, her injury healed with a permanent disability, the risk of infection caused by the eye tear caused an indirect life-threatening condition.

According to the announcement of the sentencing panel, the accused committed his brutal act as a multiple, violent recidivist with a criminal record, and had previously received punishments for increasingly violent crimes. He did not exhibit any behavior during the commission of the act or after it, which could have been taken into account by the court as a mitigating circumstance.

Unrepentantly, with extreme brutality, he also caused mental anguish to his victim, who has to continue living with a permanent disability. The sadistic implementation of the crime was also suitable for disturbing public peace. The court did not consider the defendant’s remorse to be sincere, the victim was not forgiven, and he does not actually take care of his minor children, the court found.