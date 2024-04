Yesterday, two cars collided near Ebes, on the side of main road no. 4 going towards Budapest, at kilometer 211.

One of the vehicles overturned, and the professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló, who went out for technical rescue, were only able to de-energize it after setting it on its wheels. Traffic on the affected section of the main road was moving at half-track.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay