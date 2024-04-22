This Week Starts With Cool, Changeable Weather

On Monday moring, the sky will be mostly cloudy. In the central part of the country, we can expect rain and showers in the east and northeast.

The air movement will be vivid in Transdanubia and the northeast. The sky will be very cloudy or overcast. We can still expect rain and showers in the north and northeast. It is generally moderate, but air movement may pick up in the Transdanubia and the northeast. The week starts with cool weather, the highest values ​​can be around +9 and +15 degrees.

At night, the sky will be very cloudy. The cloud cover may be more fragmented in the northeast. Air movement will be moderate in several directions. In the morning, the minimum temperature can be around +1 and +9 degrees.

However, at the highest peak of the country, at Kékestető it has been snowing during the past few hours.

 

