Heatwave returns this weekend, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases

The heatwave will return during the last weekend of May, with peak temperatures generally around 30 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms may occur in northeastern Hungary, while on Sunday they are more likely in Transdanubia, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, most parts of the country can expect sunny weather with thin cloud cover. In the northeastern counties, cumulus clouds may form, but no precipitation is expected. The northern and northwestern winds will strengthen again across larger areas, with occasional strong gusts possible in the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will rise to between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, cloud cover will temporarily increase from the north, with the least sunshine expected in northeastern regions. Light precipitation may occur mainly in the northeastern and northern parts of the country, including rain and showers, and from the second half of the afternoon even thunderstorms are possible. The northwesterly wind will become lively in many places and may strengthen at times, while thunderstorms could bring strong or even storm-force gusts. Temperatures are expected to range between 8 and 15 degrees Celsius at dawn, and between 26 and 31 degrees in the afternoon, although slightly lower values are possible in the northeast.

On Sunday, alongside plenty of sunshine, thin cloud cover and more significant cumulus cloud formation — mainly in Transdanubia — are expected, with showers and thunderstorms most likely developing there. The northwesterly wind may freshen and strengthen in many areas, with stormy gusts also possible during thunderstorms. Temperatures are forecast to range from 10 to 19 degrees Celsius at dawn and from 26 to 31 degrees in the afternoon.

(MTI)