All MOL Petrol Stations Open Full-Time in Hungary

Hungarian oil and gas company Mol will not need to temporarily close any of its 468 petrol stations in Hungary as the restrictions triggered by the novel coronavirus epidemic are being lifted in the region, the company said.

Mol originally planned to close 28 pump stations but changed its mind as the situation has improved, it said. The gradual easing of restrictions first in the countryside and later in and around Budapest have brought about a rise in retail sales, Mol said.

Mol operates 2,000 petrol stations in the region. The company will reopen 29 units in the Czech Republic, 26 in Serbia, and one in both Slovakia and Slovenia. In Bosnia, 33 Mol stations will return to full-time operation, it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay