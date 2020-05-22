All MOL Petrol Stations Open Full-Time in Hungary

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on All MOL Petrol Stations Open Full-Time in Hungary

Hungarian oil and gas company Mol will not need to temporarily close any of its 468 petrol stations in Hungary as the restrictions triggered by the novel coronavirus epidemic are being lifted in the region, the company said.

Mol originally planned to close 28 pump stations but changed its mind as the situation has improved, it said. The gradual easing of restrictions first in the countryside and later in and around Budapest have brought about a rise in retail sales, Mol said.

Mol operates 2,000 petrol stations in the region. The company will reopen 29 units in the Czech Republic, 26 in Serbia, and one in both Slovakia and Slovenia. In Bosnia, 33 Mol stations will return to full-time operation, it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Three Patients Die, Registered Cases Rise By 43 To 3,641

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Foreign Minister: 700 ventilators delivered to Hungary in two days

Kurucz Judit

High turnout at nationwide, representative testing

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *