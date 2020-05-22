Five Budapest Water Parks to Reopen at End-May

Five major Budapest water parks will reopen on May 30 with a sixth one following next month, the chief executive of municipal spa operator Budapest Gyógyfürdői és Hévizei (BGYH) said.

Budapest’s Palatinus, Paskál, Római, Csillaghegy and Pesterzsébet water parks will once again be open to the public from Saturday next week, with the Pünkösdfürdő water park opening on June 15, Ildikó Szűts said. The parks’ indoor areas will remain closed until further notice, she added.

Visitors will be required to follow strict safety protocols while at the parks, Szűts said. The parks are reopening with limited capacity, ensuring an area of 16sqm per visitor across the park grounds and 4sqm in the pools, she added.

