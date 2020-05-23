Fewer Than 500 Hospitalized

The number of Covid-19 patients treated in hospital dropped to 1,615 while 23 of hospitalised patients are on ventilators, Cecília Müller told an online press conference of operative board coordinating efforts against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

“The curve of the epidemic continues to point downwards” she said. “We trust we’re at the end of the first wave.”

Müller also noted that Debrecen University, in cooperation with the National Public Health Centre, has started developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile Róbert Kiss, a spokesman of the operative board, noted that entrants from Austria no longer need to be quarantined if they present a certificate showing they test negative for coronavirus, and Slovaks who visit Hungary for no longer than 24 hours at a time are also allowed to enter.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay