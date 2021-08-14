Hungary Records One Covid Fatality, 104 New Infections

One Covid patient died over the past 24 hours, while 104 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday. So far 5,668,993 people have received a first jab, while 5,498,222 have been fully vaccinated.

The number of active infections has declined to 14,326, while hospitals are treating 83 Covid patients, 14 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,085 people in official quarantine, while 6,423,992 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 810,316 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,038. Fully 765,952 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay