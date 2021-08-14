Over 150,000 Hungarians Apply for Permanent UK Residence By Deadline

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Over 150,000 Hungarians Apply for Permanent UK Residence By Deadline

By the end-June deadline, 154,100 Hungarian citizens had applied for a permanent residence permit in the UK, fresh Home Office figures released on Thursday show. The British government has said that in justified cases, it will accept applications submitted beyond the deadline for an indefinite period.

The UK authorities have said the fact that an application has been made, in the period leading up to the assessment, guarantees EU citizens in the UK the rights they acquired before Brexit under British EU membership, even if their application for established status is submitted late.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Records One Covid Fatality, 104 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Heat Alert Issued From Saturday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Over 150,000 Hungarians Apply for Permanent UK Residence By Deadline

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *