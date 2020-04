Mercedes-Benz will gradually restart production at its car plant in Kecskemét, in central Hungary, from April 28.

The plant will reopen parallel with the introduction of strict hygiene and health protection measures to ensure workers’ safety and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Production at the plant in Kecskemét was suspended on March 20. The plant’s workers all received their base salaries during the shutdown. Mercedes employs more than 4,400 people at its Kecskemét plant.

MTI