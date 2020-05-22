Budget Deficit Reaches HuF 727.4 BN at End-April, Ministry Confirms

Hungary’s cash flow-based budget deficit, excluding local councils, reached 727.4 billion forints (EUR 2.1bn) at the end of April, a second reading of data from the finance ministry showed.

The deficit narrowed from March thanks to a surplus for the month of April, but was still well over the pre-pandemic target for the full year because of health protection measures, the ministry said. Spending directly related to pandemic defence, such as acquisitions of personal protective equipment and ventilators, came close to 400 billion forints by the end of April, the ministry said.

The central budget ran a 610.6 billion forint deficit at the end of April, the social insurance funds were 123.0 billion forints in the red and the separate state funds had a 6.2 billion surplus.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay