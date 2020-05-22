Schools Can Open For Consultations From June 2

Schools will keep up digital education methods for the remainder of the term, but will be allowed to organise consultations for individual students or small groups from June 2, a government official told public radio.

Digital education, introduced in Hungary mid-March as the novel coronavirus epidemic emerged in the country, has proven to be successful and effective, Zoltán Maruzsa, the state secretary for education, told Kossuth Radio.

Maruzsa called on teachers to coordinate with the parents on organising consultation days. End-of-term celebrations should also be held in smaller groups, Maruzsa said. The summer holidays in Hungary are starting on June 15.

