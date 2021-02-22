The National Assembly decides on the extension of the emergency situation today

Today, the National Assembly decides on the extension of the emergency situation, as well as on a proposal previously objected to by the Head of State for unconstitutionality.

According to the proposed agenda, the meeting will start at 11 am on Monday with a remembrance of the day of Hungarian parasport, followed by pre-agenda speeches. Deputies can then interpellate members of the government for an hour and a half.

The House will then decide on the government’s proposal to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In his motion, Minister of Justice Judit Varga proposes to extend the scope of the emergency regulations, emphasizing that the basic goal of the cabinet is to protect the life and health of the Hungarian people, as well as to reduce economic damage and preserve jobs.

A decision is expected on the waste management bill adopted last December, some passages of which the Constitutional Court (Ab) has declared unconstitutional.

Parliament can also vote on the reports on the activities of the Curia, the National Courts Office (OBH) and the Prosecutor’s Office in 2019, as well as on the waiver of the immunity of György Simonka and István Tiba (both Fidesz) and Tímea Szabó (Dialogue).

The sitting will end with immediate questions and answers. The National Assembly will close its sitting on Monday, March 1. Deputies can then ask questions to members of the government.

(MTI)