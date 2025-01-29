Serious cool down ends the January spring

At the weekend, we can say goodbye to maximums above 10 degrees, as winter weather is coming back, reports Időkép.



There are only a few days left in January, and during this time, the unusually mild, early spring weather will continue. At most light frosts may occur in the morning, but these will not be common either.

However, a cold front is coming this weekend. On Friday, as a result of a cold front, the wind will turn to the northwest and will strengthen in several directions. Behind the front, cold air arrives in several waves from the north-northwest, so the temperature drops significantly in the first days of February.

On Sunday morning, the temperature drops below freezing point all over the country, and only 2-7 degrees can be expected during the day. No significant precipitation is expected during the weekend, but scattered smaller showers and snow showers may occur later.

The cooling may continue at the beginning of next week: the temperature may drop below -5 degrees in more and more places at night, and the maximums may only be between 0 and +6 degrees during the day. This seems to be the end of the spring-like winter so far.





idokep.hu

pixabay