A 16-year-old girl is the youngest Hungarian victim of the epidemic

The third wave is rising.

There were 130 more victims of the coronavirus epidemic in Hungary on Monday. The deceased patients also include a 16-year-old girl who, according to information from the government portal, suffered from a lymphatic system disease.

The epidemic also had a 27-year-old victim, the young woman’s underlying diseases were polycystic ovary syndrome, insulin resistance, hyperandrogenism, and obesity.

A 30-year-old woman has also died, she had diabetes and cystic fibrosis as her underlying disease, and a 35-year-old, also female victim, had diabetes and cancer according to the data.

