48 Coronavirus Patients Die, Infections Up 1,423

Forty-eight Covid-19 patients, mostly elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died in the past 24 hours, and registered coronavirus infections rose by 1,423 to 50,180, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 1,259, while 14,905 people have made a recovery. There are 34,016 active infections, while 2,023 Covid patients are hospitalised, 201 on ventilators. Fully 25,203 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 919,481.

Border controls and entry restrictions remain in place and citizens have been asked to avoid participating in large events. Wearing face mask is obligatory in shops, on public transport and in cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, as well as in health and social-care facilities. Restaurants and entertainment venues must close at 11pm. Visits to hospitals and nursing homes are banned and temperature measurements are being carried out at school gates. Fully 64 kindergartens and 31 schools are officially under full suspension, while 176 classes and 17 schools are carrying out teaching online. Budapest (15,173) and Pest County (6,387) have the most infections, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (3,133), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (2,939) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (2,523). Tolna County has the fewest infections (516).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay