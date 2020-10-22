New Regular Air Service to Start Between China, Hungary

A new air service is operating between Zhengzhou and Budapest three times a week to help relaunch fast and unhindered trade between China and central Europe, an official of the ministry of innovation and technology has said.

The first flight operated by Universal Translink Airline (UTA) has already landed in Liszt Ferenc International in Budapest, State Secretary Tamás Schanda said in a statement. The service will help the acquisition of products from China for protection against the novel coronavirus and also provide access for Hungarian companies to the Chinese markets, he added. The flights will start from Zhengzhou and the return services from Budapest will enable the transport of Hungarian goods to the Far East, he added. There will be three weekly flights between October 2020 and the end of 2021 and an additional fourth service will operate between early November and late January. During the entire period, a total of 170 flights will be in service between China and Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay