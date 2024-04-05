Mickey Rourke Set to Star in Directorial Debut of Halloween Star

Actress Scout Taylor Compton steps behind the camera for the first time with ‘Bring the Law,’ featuring an ensemble cast including Mickey Rourke and Peter Facinelli.



“Bring the Law,” an action-packed thriller marking Scout Taylor Compton’s directorial debut, has completed production. Produced by Daemon Hillin and Carolina Brasil of Hillin Entertainment, the film boasts an impressive lineup, with Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke leading alongside Peter Facinelli, Nicky Whelan, Danielle Harris, Brendan Fehr, and Leah Pipes.

The storyline follows a grieving homicide detective tasked with leading a Los Angeles task force to dismantle a criminal syndicate, uncovering a web of corruption within his own department.

Co-produced by Daniel Figueiredo, the project’s executive producers include Ryan J Francis, Tyler Gallant, Jen Kaput, Josh Ridgway, Gregori J. Martin, Jordan Dykstra, Don Homsher, Jack Haldrup, Kimberly Hines, and Brandon Blum.

Film Bridge International will handle worldwide distribution. Penned by Josh Ridgway with a story by Daniel Figueiredo, producer Daemon Hillin expresses confidence in Taylor Compton’s transition to directing, citing her deep understanding of filmmaking gleaned from their previous collaborations. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their creative partnership.

– Virág Vida –

Main picture: Instagram / Mickey Rourke