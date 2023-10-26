Reservist Killed at Least 22 People in Lewiston, United States

At least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 were injured in a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night. Maine State Police asked people to stay in their homes behind closed doors on the social platform X because there is an “active shooter in Lewiston.”

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of the suspect on Facebook. The picture shows a bearded man holding a rifle. The identified person is Robert Card, a 40-year-old firearms instructor and reservist. In a Facebook post, the police department warned the public to consider Card “armed and dangerous.” Leaders in Lewiston, about 60 kilometers from Portland, confirmed at a press conference that the shooting took place at two locations, a bar and a bowling alley, with “multiple victims” at both locations.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters that hundreds of police officers were searching for the man. Sauschuck said Card’s vehicle was found in Lisbon, a town near Lewiston. The seriousness of the situation is indicated by the fact that after the shooting, President Joe Biden also spoke with district officials and politicians. Lewiston Central Hospital issued a statement saying it is coordinating with surrounding hospitals to treat the large number of gunshot victims. Schools in the city and surrounding settlements have announced that there will be no classes on Wednesday, and the institutions will remain closed.



24.hu

Photo: ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OF / ANADOLU / AFP