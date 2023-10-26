Mummy Dust and Magic Stone in the Déri Museum

The Déri Museum’s latest exhibition entitled Mummy Dust and Magic Stone promises a special experience program.

On October 29th, from 3 p.m., historian Balázs Korompai is going to hold a guided tour at the exhibition The World of Cívis People. The chief museologist from the famous Golden Unicorn Pharmacy in Debrecen will tell stories about the display’s objects, and the participants can also find the pharmaceutical products listed in the title. Then organizers will talk about the medicines hidden in the grass and trees. Shoemaker Lászlóné, the founder of Varga Reformház, is going to talk about medicinal herbs, then the guests can also taste teas made from them.

(The program is part of the Autumn Festival of Museums.)