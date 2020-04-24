End the Trade Together!

Today we signed an international petition that calls for an end to the capture and commercial trade of wild terrestrial animals for consumption.

Besides its severe animal welfare and conservation implications, wildlife trade also poses an immense risk to public health since live animal markets interact with countless different species cramped together in horrible conditions.

71 percent of all infectious diseases that have emerged in the past decades jumped from wild animals to humans, and it is likely that the the current coronavirus pandemic also originated from a market where live animals were being sold for food. That is why we have joined medical professionals, conservation organizations, and others who call for an end to wildlife trade in order to prevent similar pandemics in the future.

Please sign the petition to support this cause at:

https://endthetrade.com/

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park