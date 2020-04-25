Köntösgát Road Will Be Resurfaced

As part of the Transport Development Program of the New Phoenix Plan, Köntösgát Road in Debrecen will receive new asphalt surface. The details of the investment were presented by Mayor László Papp and Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa, who is also municipal representative of the district at a press conference they held on the spot, on 17 April 2020.

As part of the Transport Development Program of the New Phoenix Plan, Köntösgát Road will receive new asphalt surface. This road connects Bartók Béla Street and Balmazújvárosi Road, which is busy not only due to the urban traffic, but also because many companies can be accessed from here. The preparation stage of the construction started in November 2019, but the actual works involving traffic restrictions began in the last few weeks. The cost of the investment is 175,782,498 HUF gross, which come entirely from tenders. The constructor has 10 months to complete the work, so the investment will be ready by the autumn of 2020.

