We Are Debrecen Together! – Also During The Epidemic

Unprecedented unity has come about in Debrecen to fight against the coronavirus epidemic. The ones who wish to help are offering food, digital tools, protective equipment and their own work to the ones in need.

It was more than a month ago that the Municipality of Debrecen started to support people who got in difficulty due to the coronavirus epidemic. The member organisations of Debrecen Charity Board almost immediately joined the initiative, and several companies, civil organisations and private individuals also started to support the good cause. Vice Mayor Diána Széles – for the umpteenth time – helped in handing out food packs in the community house of Nagysándor district on 21 April 2020. As she said, the Municipality, Debrecen Charity Board, the entrepreneurs providing support and the volunteers are making effort to help and not to let alone old people and families who got in difficulties and whose lives the epidemic made harder. The offers are always needed – luckily they are arriving incessantly -, and so help will be on the way in the upcoming weeks as well. The community of Debrecen is presenting its force for unity this way as well.

