New Trees Were Planted in the Big Forest on Earth Day

On the occasion of Earth Day (22 April), the tree planting program – launched as part of the action called Debrecen, our garden one year ago – will continue.

Debrecen is home of the Big Forest. As locals of the city, when we think of our natural assets on Earth Day – 22 April – the first thing that comes to our mind is the Big Forest. One part of the Big Forest was the first item to be listed as the first nature reserve area in the Hungarian Nature Conservation Register on 10 October 1939. In 1992, the whole area of the forest had been taken under nature conservation – said Ákos Balázs, Vice Mayor for environmental protection at the press conference held in the territory of the Big Forest Park, on the occasion of Earth Day, 22 April 2020. As part of the event, a total of 30 trees – 22 pedunculate oak and 9 plane trees – were planted in the part of the forest around the Big Forest Water Tower and the Big Forest Stadium. The work was carried out with the help of volunteers who do their utmost to protect the natural wealth of Debrecen.

