Debrecen police officers used a phone charger cable as a tourniquet for a woman trapped in wreckage

On the evening of August 19, five patrol officers from the Debrecen unit of the Riot Police were returning to the barracks from Budapest when they noticed an accident at the 9th kilometer of the M35 motorway. A Mitsubishi had crashed into the rear of a Kia. There were two people in each car, the police reported.

The officers first rushed to the Kia. Both the man and the woman inside were able to get out on their own. They escorted them behind the guardrail while beginning to slow down traffic.

When they approached the Mitsubishi, which had collided with the inner guardrail, a man getting out asked for their help. He had arterial bleeding from his right forearm, so they applied a pressure bandage. Meanwhile, an elderly woman was trapped behind the steering wheel, also suffering from arterial bleeding. Since her foot was so badly injured, they did not want to move her. However, the heavy bleeding had to be stopped, so they used a phone charger cable found in the trunk to tie off her thigh. Thanks to this, the bleeding slowed. They kept communicating with her to maintain her awareness and keep her conscious.

In the meantime, they cut the power from the damaged vehicles and, through the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters Operations Control Center, requested ambulances and fire and rescue units to the scene.

By the time the units arrived, everyone was stable and in a safe condition. The injured were taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the Mitsubishi suffered serious injuries, while his passenger and the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries, and the Kia’s passenger was unharmed.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Hajdúböszörmény Police Department.