There was a long line waiting for the free stuffed cabbage in Debrecen

On the last Sunday of the month, the Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention invited the poor living in the city, the families living from public work, the small retirees left behind, and the homeless people to visit Petőfi Square in Debrecen.

At the free food distribution, a bowl of hot lunch was served: stuffed cabbage and fresh bread awaited those in need.

As always in recent years, small retirees were in the majority. Once upon a time there was a saying that chicken carcasses were food for retirees. Today, for many small retirees, the buttocks are an unattainable luxury, and their small salary does not run for it. Many people said that at the end of the month, there is not a small thing in the buggyellar at the end of the month, and they are looking for millions in their bank accounts, which according to the CSO “should” be there. What they can do: either trigger their medications or eat them. They have no other option. Only by eating can they save, buying new clothes and shoes is an unattainable dream for them

– can be read in the organizers’ announcement.

Even now, many have arrived with young children, sad to see children who by the age of a few had already learned that they were not. Maybe they knew this word sooner than “father” or “mother”. Their smiles are even more sincere because for them it’s “natural,” they grow up in this. The most beautiful gift for them is to get hot food every day on the weekends. We know this doesn’t always work out. Many times we look at little girls and boys with teary eyes, our hearts constrict from the thought of what kind of life awaits them. The children coming with their parents were now in for a surprise, they could go home with lots and lots of toys. Their joy was heartbreaking when they showed the “booty” to mom, dad. The 150 servings of food ran out quickly, everyone got lunch, unfortunately we couldn’t give a rehearsal, although many were looking forward to it. Unfortunately, more and more people are poor here in Debrecen as well, but the possibilities of the association are endless

– wrote Zoltánné Szabó, vice-president of the association.

Next time, on October 24, people living in poor financial conditions will be welcomed with great love.

If you would like to contribute in any way to the hospitality of the needy, you can call from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm on the following telephone numbers: 52/476 405. Mobile / every day of the week /: 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association account number: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802. Please enter in the communication: food distribution, 2021

Szabó Zoltánné

Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete