Korean Cultural Day in Debrecen

The creation of the Korean alphabet is celebrated on 9th October.
On this occasion, a one-day-long program is organized in Debrecen.
The program is supported by the Korean Cultural Center and the King’s Institute of Zhejiang in Debrecen.
Here is the detailed program:
13:00 – Opening
Performances – Theater Hall
13.15–13.19 Opening speeches
13.20–14.15 Traditional lectures – Manwol dance group – Mugunghwa dance group – Mindeulle gayageum band
14.15–14.30 15-minute-long break
14.30–15.30 Lecture on mood – Alíz Horváth (assistant professor at the Department of Korea, Eötvös Loránd University)
15.30-15.45 15-minute-long break – Surprise
15.45–18.00 Film Screening – Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission (2019, 135 minutes)
Parallel programs – Ballroom
15.00–18.00 Munbangsau – Korean calligraphy
15.00–18.00 Craft classes – making paper jewelry Lotus lamp making – fan making
15.00–17.30 Hanbok dress rehearsal 15.00–18.00 Program of the King’s Institute of Zhejiang in Debrecen
15.00–18.00 Kornélia Tóth’s painting exhibition
18.15 Closing the program
Pictures will be taken at the event. By participating in the program, those present contribute to the taking of the image and its placement on the social media surfaces of the DKKE, the JRC and the King’s Institute of Zhejiang in Debrecen without any time limit.
Participation in the program is free!
Participation is possible in accordance with the epidemiological measures in force at that time, which we will announce before the program!