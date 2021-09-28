Korean Cultural Day in Debrecen

The creation of the Korean alphabet is celebrated on 9th October.

On this occasion, a one-day-long program is organized in Debrecen.

The program is supported by the Korean Cultural Center and the King’s Institute of Zhejiang in Debrecen.

Here is the detailed program:

13:00 – Opening

Performances – Theater Hall



13.15–13.19 Opening speeches

13.20–14.15 Traditional lectures – Manwol dance group – Mugunghwa dance group – Mindeulle gayageum band

14.15–14.30 15-minute-long break

14.30–15.30 Lecture on mood – Alíz Horváth (assistant professor at the Department of Korea, Eötvös Loránd University)

15.30-15.45 15-minute-long break – Surprise

15.45–18.00 Film Screening – Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission (2019, 135 minutes)

Parallel programs – Ballroom



15.00–18.00 Munbangsau – Korean calligraphy

15.00–18.00 Craft classes – making paper jewelry Lotus lamp making – fan making

15.00–17.30 Hanbok dress rehearsal 15.00–18.00 Program of the King’s Institute of Zhejiang in Debrecen

15.00–18.00 Kornélia Tóth’s painting exhibition

18.15 Closing the program



Pictures will be taken at the event. By participating in the program, those present contribute to the taking of the image and its placement on the social media surfaces of the DKKE, the JRC and the King’s Institute of Zhejiang in Debrecen without any time limit.



Participation in the program is free!



Participation is possible in accordance with the epidemiological measures in force at that time, which we will announce before the program!

