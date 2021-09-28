Interesting experiments during Researchers’ Night at the University of Debrecen

Most people were interested in the spectacular chemical experiments, the robotics demonstrations of the Faculty of Engineering and the special escape room of the National Vaccine Factory at the Researchers’ Night at the University of Debrecen on Friday – writes unideb.hu

As part of the Researchers’ Night, which promotes science, research with experiments, lectures and lots and lots of games, spectacular experiments were welcomed in the afternoon in the Chemistry Building of the University of Debrecen.

After a loud burst, great steam rose in the crowded, nearly 200-seat lecturer after chemists put a plastic bottle of liquid nitrogen cooled to minus 198 degrees into hot water. Before that, a strand of flowers, bananas, apples, and potatoes in the same material were frozen glass-like fragile.

– Our main goal is to arouse interest in chemistry. Therefore, we try to show a lot from low temperature reactions, through reactions involving color change and light emission to explosions. We hope that the children will be caught in this way and that they will study with us in a few years – summed up the aim of the event.

The natural, social, medical, technical, and agricultural sciences, among others, were introduced on the university campuses. In the University Square Main Building, the humanities played a leading role. Thanks to the German Institute, for example, the Oktoberfest in Munich was summoned, and an event at the French Department revealed what was the favorite dish of the legendary three bodyguards Porthos in Alexandre Dumas ’cookbook.

During the Courtyard, the staff of the Department of Ethnography and the Ethnographic Research Group of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences – DE gave an insight into the world of fairy tales through playful sessions. In the program, many families and children played folk games, solved puzzles and sang folk songs.

– We combined the scientific and interactive elements, thanks to which we were able to reach those interested in fairy tales. Two partner institutions, the Association of Magnificent Days and the Museum Village of Sóstó in Nyíregyháza, are also our guests – reported Melinda Marinka, a researcher at the Department of Ethnography.

In addition to Hungarian, English, German, Russian, French and Dutch language training was also presented at the Researchers’ Night with an offer typical of the cultural field of the language area. The Department of Dutch Studies welcomed those interested in, among other things, interesting lectures, Dutch cheeses and Belgian chocolates.

– In competition, teams of high school students had to perform various Dutch or Belgian tasks in Debrecen. Participants demonstrated their performance with photos uploaded online. The run-in and evaluation will take place at our department – said Gábor Pusztai, Head of the Department of Dutch Studies at DE.

Many people also visited the Researchers’ Night at the DE Faculty of Engineering for demonstrations related to the automotive industry, robotics, and in Hajdúböszörmény about animal assistance. The teaching of Chinese calligraphy at the Confucius Institute, the special escape room of the National Vaccine Factory also proved to be popular, and the anatomical tour organized at the clinic also aroused serious interest.

At the event, thousands of interested people managed to show the research taking place at the University of Debrecen, to acquaint people with the beauties of the fields of science – Zsuzsanna Mándy, the main organizer, told unideb.hu.

