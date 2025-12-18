The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen is modernizing the Pulmonology Clinic with a modern C-arm X-ray system

The equipment inventory of the Pulmonology Clinic at the Debrecen University Clinical Center has been expanded with a new, state-of-the-art C-arm X-ray system. The device, which delivers excellent image quality at low radiation doses, allows for more accurate and safer sampling during interventional pulmonology procedures, significantly enhancing the standard of patient care.

“The new, world-class C-arm X-ray system greatly improves the precision of pulmonology interventions while reducing the burden of examinations on patients. This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that patients at the Debrecen University Clinical Center receive the highest level of safe and modern care,” emphasized Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center.

The device provides a significant advantage during bronchoscopy procedures because the real-time imaging offered by the C-arm allows the physician to continuously view the bronchial system on a monitor. This precise visual control is especially crucial for sampling, foreign body removal, and therapeutic interventions—such as the placement of a drainage tube in cases of pneumonia—where millimeter-level accuracy is essential. The equipment not only enhances the efficiency of diagnostic procedures but also significantly improves the safety and effectiveness of more complex therapeutic interventions.

“One of the most advanced devices in the world, the C-arm X-ray system is a fundamental tool in our Bronchology Laboratory, essential for accurately targeted sampling, including during bronchoscopy and percutaneous tissue sampling. The machine tracks chest movements and the associated motion of lung lesions in real time, enabling safer and more precise sampling. This new, modern, high-quality, fast, low-dose mobile C-arm fluoroscopy system also helps rapidly detect potential complications related to sampling, such as pneumothorax or bleeding,” explained Professor Ildikó Horváth, Director of the Pulmonology Clinic at the Debrecen University Clinical Center.

The clinic’s Bronchology Laboratory is one of the busiest units in Hungary. A significant portion of examinations involves histological sampling, and the system is expected to be used in 700 to 1,000 procedures annually.

On Tuesday, the leadership of the Clinical Center visited the Pulmonology Clinic as part of a presidential visit to learn about the benefits of the new device, highlighting its critical role in precise bronchoscopy navigation.

Recently, the Debrecen University Clinical Center also commissioned two additional new C-arm X-ray systems. These modern devices are in use at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, in the Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic, and in the central operating theater.

