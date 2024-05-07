The musical Aladdin will be presented in English in the theater of the University of Debrecen

One of the most well-known Disney musicals will be seen in Debrecen, performed by the oDEon Foreign Company.

The atmosphere of Broadway musicals will not only be provided by the fabulous visuals but also by the cast from 15 countries.

Those interested can watch the play in English, but it will also be subtitled in Hungarian, so it will be enjoyable for everyone.

Infos at the Facebook event.

Ticket order/registration/inquiries: odeon@zenetheatrum.hu

Place: Böszörményi úti Campus (next to the Agrár restaurant)

Time: May 12. Sunday 18:00-20:00