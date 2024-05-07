Family Day at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen welcomes employees and their family members with a full day of programs on Saturday, May 18th between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the Children’s Day Family Day, the Iciri-piciri Alumni Day, which is traditionally hosted by the Nagyerdei Cultural Park.

The good news is that the organizers can accept an unlimited number of participants.

You can apply until midnight on May 14th.

Admission will be at the entrance of the ZOO Debrecen Amusement Park, where after presenting the UNIPASS card, participants will receive a wristband, which ensures free entry and exit for the entire duration of the event.

The co-organizer of the program, the head of the Event Coordination and Alumni Center, Mónika Rőfi, told hirek.unideb.hu that the program offer will be rich again, as there will be two guided zoo walks with African and Asian themes, spectacular animal feedings are held almost every hour, the the youngest can prove their dexterity in an asphalt drawing competition, and the lucky ones can win special gifts in the raffle.

Detailed program and registration at this link.

