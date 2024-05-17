Bus 19 runs more frequently in Debrecen

Taking into account the requests received from the public and the passenger count data, DKV Zrt will shorten the schedule of bus 19 from the start of operation on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

In parallel, the company temporarily changes the departure times of buses 15Y and 17.

Changes from 21 May 2024:

Bus 19

On working days, bus19 run every 20 minutes instead of 30 between 08:00 and 13:00 and 17:00 and 18:00.

Bus 15Y

On days off and public holidays, bus 15Y will depart from Bayk András Street at 05:20 instead of 05:25.

Bus 17

On working days, bus 17 will depart from Segner tér at 05:55 instead of 06:05, and from Ondód at 05:16 instead of 06:26.

You can find out about the exact departure time of the buses on the website menetrend-debrecen.hu.