Domestic fuel prices will continue to decrease this week from Friday, according to Holtankoljak.hu.

Presumably, due to the strengthening of the forint, the wholesale price of gasoline will decrease by HUF 5 gross, while wells will pay their wholesalers HUF 4 gross less for diesel, they wrote.

Taking into account the current average prices, we expect to be able to refuel for this amount on average from Friday: