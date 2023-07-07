Inflation in Hungary was 20.1 percent in June

In June, consumer prices were on average 20.1 percent higher than a year earlier. In the past year, household energy and food prices have risen the most, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

Consumer prices increased by an average of 0.3 percent in one month.

Food prices rose by 29.3 percent in one year, mainly for confectionery flour products (53.0 percent), bread (48.6 percent), dairy products (41.4 percent), eggs (40.1 percent ), butter and buttercream (35.6 percent), pastries (33.3 percent), dry pasta (30.4 percent), milk (26.7 percent) and cheese (23.3 percent). Within the product group, the price of flour (5.8 percent) and cooking oil (3.1 percent) increased the least.

Household energy rose in price by 34.3 percent, including piped gas by 43.0 percent, bottled gas by 44.6 percent, and electricity by 26.6 percent.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by an average of 18.7 percent, including alcoholic beverages by 24.4 percent.

You had to pay 6.1 percent more for durable consumer goods, including 14.6 percent more for kitchen and other furniture, 14.5 percent more for new cars, 13.9 percent more for heating and cooking equipment, and 9.5 percent more for room furniture.

The price of pet food rose by 47.6 percent, detergents and cleaning products by 36.9 percent, personal care products by 24.1 percent, and home repair and maintenance products by 11.5 percent.

Vehicle fuels rose in price by 20.2 percent.

Fees for services increased by 14.4 percent, including highway use, car rental, parking 27.0, sports and museum tickets 26.1, vehicle repair and maintenance 22.1, holiday services 21.0, home repair and maintenance cost 18.5 percent more, taxis 18.2 percent more.

Within the average monthly increase of 0.3 percent in consumer prices, food prices fell by 0.4 percent. Within this, seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit) cost less by 3.2 percent, butter and buttercream by 2.8 percent, milk by 2.7 percent, cheese by 2.3 percent, and dry pasta by 1.6 percent. Chocolate and cocoa rose in price by 1.9 percent and pork by 0.8 percent.

The price of household energy decreased by 2.1 percent, within which you had to pay 4.1 percent less for piped gas. The price of vehicle fuels rose by 2.2 percent. The price of detergents and cleaning products rose by 2.4 percent, personal care products by 0.6 percent, and pet food by 1.1 percent. The services rose in price by 0.9 percent, including 6.6 percent more for holiday services, 1.5 percent more for common costs in condominiums, and 0.8 percent more for rent, KSH announced.

