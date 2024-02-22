Hungarians would spend most of their money on travel this year

63 percent of Hungarians have goals for this year that require greater financial resources, most of which they would spend on travel, and home renovation is also an important goal for many, revealed the representative research of the Cofidis Credit Monitor.

According to a recent survey sent to MTI by the credit specialist company, most people, almost half of the respondents, would spend money on travel and vacation this year. This year, 38 percent of households are counting on the costs of home renovation and conversion, and 31 percent plan to spend on household appliances or buying furniture. A quarter of households will use financial resources to cover private health care, and a fifth will use debt reduction.

34 percent of the respondents would cover their goals from existing savings, 38 percent from the money to be saved during this year, and 63 percent from their monthly income, and 13 percent would take out a loan.

The survey also revealed that three out of ten people currently live comfortably on their income, but 72 percent of the respondents have insufficient family funds- However, the proportion of those who think their income is not enough to buy basic things has decreased from 10 to 6 percent. On a monthly basis, HUF 200,000 is missing from the coffers of households. 9 percent of Hungarians plan to take out a loan in the next year, according to the research, the most popular type of loan is still the personal loan.

Those who consider it possible to take out a loan for non-housing purposes would borrow HUF 1.3 million on average. The most common loan goals for the next 3 months are buying a home (32 percent) and renovating a home (30 percent).

The Cofidis Credit Monitor research is conducted by NRC Marketingkutató és Tanácsadó Kft. on a sample of 1,000 people, with online data collection, four times a year since 2011. The data are representative of the Hungarian Internet-using population aged 18-69.