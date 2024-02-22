ESN Debrecen is organizing a hike to the Ruins of Zelemér

Discover the Big Forest’s outer parts and picnic at the ruins of Zelemér! Join the ESN Debrecen team for an adventure into the heart of the Big Forrest on Saturday at 10 AM!



Lace up your comfortable shoes, grab a water bottle, and prepare to embark on a 10km journey.

Date and Time: Saturday, 24th of February, 10 AM

Meeting Point: In front of the Main Building

Hiking trail details, what to bring, and all the important information at the Facebook event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with nature, make new friends, and create lasting memories.

If you wish to join, please fill in this form.